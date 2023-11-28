Starting off the road trip on the wrong foot and without goals: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals managed just one goal against the worst team in the league on Monday night. They dropped the game 2-1 to the San Jose Sharks and kicked their five-game road trip off on the wrong foot.
This team just cannot score goals. The past two games have been horrible watches.
Martin Fehervary, playing in his first game since Nov. 10, recorded the secondary assist on Kuznetsov's goal, his third assist of the season. Fehervary has recorded an assist in the last three games he has played (also Nov. 8 vs. FLA: 1a; Nov. 10 vs. NJD: 1a).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 28, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
