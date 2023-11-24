NHL trying to stop Marc-Andre Fleury from wearing mask honoring wife for Native American Heritage Night

The NHL continues to take multiple steps backwards when it comes to inclusion.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had a beautiful mask designed and painted in honor of his wife for the Wild’s Native American Heritage Night.

Fleury’s wife is native and the mask was designed by Cole Redhorse Taylor, a native artist. Given that special signifance, the future Hockey Hall of Famer was prepared to wear the mask despite the NHL likely fining him for doing so. The league is in the first year of a new policy that does not allow players to wear anything that promotes special initiatives on the ice.

MAF’s plan was fine until the league threatened the entire Wild organization with an even larger fine if he were to do so.

As part of Native American Heritage Night and to honor his wife, who is native, Marc-Andre Fleury had a custom-designed mask created by Cole Redhorse Taylor. Mask quotes his dad on back, has names of his kids. He’s bummed the NHL has informed him he can’t even wear in warmups pic.twitter.com/wTR1BtkLOI — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 24, 2023

The mask, that also features a quote from Fleury’s dad and has the names of his kids on the back, was painted by Shell Shock Designs’ Noah Ennis — the same painter that produces many other goalie masks and NASCAR helmets, including friend of the blog, Ryan Ellis.

Shell Shock Designs posted some great photos of the mask on his Instagram account. He added on X that he painstakingly hand painted each and every flower.

The news about the whole Wild organization being threatened by the league came from Fleury’s outspoken agent, Allan Walsh. “Marc-Andre Fleury indicated he was planning to wear the mask anyway and pay the fine,” Walsh said on X. “The NHL then threatened the Wild organization with an additional significant fine.”

Russo reports that Fleury has autographed the mask and it will still go up for auction as part of the Wild’s annual Prairie Island Indian Community Native American Heritage auction. Alongside the mask will be the team’s specially designed and autographed jerseys.

All proceeds will go to the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the American Indian Family Center.

Nevertheless, Fleury autographed the mask and it will be up for bid as part of the annual #mnwild Prairie Island Indian Community Native American Heritage auction, as well as specially designed and autographed jerseys. The auction will start at 3pm and close Nov. 30 at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/Yl5sZAK6Su — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 24, 2023

Earlier this season, Travis Dermott of the Arizona Coyotes taped the shaft of his hockey stick with Pride Tape after the NHL banned the use of it in early October. Dermott’s decision to disobey the league sparked the NHL, NHLPA, and the NHLPA Player Inclusion Coalition to come to an agreement that allowed players to use stick tape in promotion of social causes during both games and practices.

The league is clearly trying to get out in front of Fleury doing something similar. However, according to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, the league’s policy prior to the reversal on Pride Tape, was “terribly misunderstood and mis-portrayed” and the league continues to strongly support team specialty nights.

Photos courtesy of Minnesota Wild / @shellshockco/IG