Capitals stay hot after stealing one late from Sabres: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals just keep on winning. After their 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, the Capitals are now on a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their last ten.
They left it late against Buffalo but still got it done. That win felt good.
The Capitals allowed a power-play goal against for the first time since Oct. 24, ending a 10-game streak. Washington has killed off 25 of 26 opposing power-play opportunities (96.2 percent) over their last 11 games.
