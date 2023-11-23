Capitals stay hot after stealing one late from Sabres: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals just keep on winning. After their 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, the Capitals are now on a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their last ten.

They left it late against Buffalo but still got it done. That win felt good.

The Capitals got better and better as this game went on. Their first period was not good and they didn’t have much of the puck nor the lead after it was over. In the last 40 minutes though, they turned it on and out-scoring chanced Buffalo 14 to 6. I still think they haven’t really put together the fabled full, 60-minute effort yet this season but if they keep winning, who am I to complain? We love winning.

Dylan Strome played hero as he fed Tom Wilson for the game-tying tally and then pulled the trigger on the overtime winner. The tally was Strome’s team-leading eighth goal of the season and he’s now on pace for 41 goals over a full 82-game slate. Strome played 21:34 of ice time, first among forwards and third on the team overall.

Congrats are in order for Alex Alexeyev as he scored his first career NHL goal in his 42nd career game. The only Capitals left that have played this season and are without their first NHL markers are Lucas Johansen and Hardy Haman Aktell.

The Capitals allowed a power-play goal against for the first time since Oct. 24, ending a 10-game streak. Washington has killed off 25 of 26 opposing power-play opportunities (96.2 percent) over their last 11 games. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 23, 2023

I really liked what I saw from Sonny Milano in the game despite him not finding the scoresheet. He was using his speed and hands in all three zones. What I don’t love is him playing the third least minutes at five-on-five (11:22). In my opinion, the fourth line plays too much. Give more shifts to your middle six that is gelling nicely right now.

John Carlson skated another 30-plus minutes in this one. That's the ninth-highest total he has seen in a regular season game in his career. So, the Capitals have gotten healthier and Carlson is still playing that much. Rasmus Sandin also played over 27 minutes. Let's keep an eye on this throughout the season.

The Capitals' .688 point percentage ranks sixth in the entire NHL and third in the Eastern Conference. There are zero teams on as long of a win streak as the Capitals.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.