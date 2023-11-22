Darcy Kuemper to start against Buffalo Sabres despite Charlie Lindgren’s recent great play

The Washington Capitals and head coach Spencer Carbery are going back to regular number one starter Darcy Kuemper in net against the Buffalo Sabres. Kuemper returns to the cage after his usual understudy, Charlie Lindgren, has been lights out for the team in four of their last six games.

Kuemper has not started a game in two weeks after getting hurt in November 8’s overtime loss to the Florida Panthers. He has backed up Lindgren in the Capitals’ last two outings.

On the season, Kuemper has amassed a 3-3-2 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. In three less starts, Lindgren has posted a 4-1 record with a sparkling 2.01 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

Saturday’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets marked the first time this season that Lindgren started two games in a row. The two starts were especially notable as Kuemper was healthy enough to dress.

“I understand the optics and questions and Darcy and how that will come into question, but at the same time it’s an 82-game schedule and I know that we’re going to need multiple goaltenders,” Carbery said before that game. “And Charlie’s playing well and Charlie deserves to play again. I’m sure the roles will be reversed at some point but Charlie’s going to start tonight.”

Among all NHL goaltenders, Lindgren has totaled the third most goals saved above expected (8.9). Only the St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Binnington (9.4) and Vancouver Canucks’ Thatcher Demko (12.1) rank above him. Comparatively, Kuemper is ranked 36th (0.5) in that statistical category.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan was a guest on The Jeff Marek Show on Tuesday and was asked about Lindgren’s hot start.

“He had a really good stretch for us last year like the one he is presently in,” MacLellan said. “Then as a team we went sideways a little bit and his game went sideways with us, but this year he’s been phenomenal for us. Real good stretch for him here. Hopefully, he can keep it up for the rest of the year.”

The Sabres come to DC sporting a 5-4-1 record over their last 10 games compared to the Capitals’ 8-1-1. Kuemper has not had a good time against Buffalo while wearing a Capitals jersey. In both of his starts combined against them last year, he let in 10 total goals against.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB