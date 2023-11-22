Bears beat Baby Penguins 2-1 on Thanksgiving Eve

The Hershey Bears are headed into their Thanksgiving Break on a win, defeating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2-1. The Bears have now won three of five against the Penguins this season and have a 13-4-0 record overall, the best record in the AHL.

Riley Sutter scored the game-winner, giving him goals in consecutive games. Hunter Shepard made 22 saves in the victory. Ivan Miroshnichenko also returned to the lineup tonight after being scratched in Saturday’s game against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Dylan McIlrath scored just 2:46 into the game, firing a wrist shot from the blue line past Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist.

The Penguins got themselves on the board 10:46 into the first period. A goal from forward Rem Pitlick tied the game 1-1.

However, a great stop by Hunter Shepard on a Penguins breakaway denied Wilkes-Barre the opportunity to take the lead.

Miroshnichenko made a gorgeous blinded back pass from behind the net to get the puck to Riley Sutter, who was in front. Sutter finished the play, putting the puck over the goalie’s glove to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.

A possible power-play goal for the Bears was overturned in the third period, denying the Bears a more comfortable 3-1 lead. Nonetheless, the team was able to push through and held onto the 2-1 score to get the win.

Here were the lines tonight:

Here are the video highlights of tonight’s game:

And below is the full game recap from the Hershey Bears:

Headline Photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears