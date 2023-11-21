Frances Tiafoe visits practice, introduces Capitals to new sport: Hockey Tennis

Maryland’s own Frances Tiafoe is a true tennis star. Born in Hyattsville, the 25-year-old is the the number 16 ranked player in the world and reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time at the 2022 US Open. He also happens to be a huge DC Sports fan.

Tiafoe has attended Washington Capitals playoff games in the past and even rocked the team’s Stanley Cup championship gear at Wimbledon, the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament.

Tuesday, Tiafoe was a guest of the team and watched the team’s skate from the bench. Once practice ended, he jumped out onto the ice and introduced the team to a new sport: Hockey Tennis!

As Tiafoe — wielding a hockey stick — made his way onto the ice, Alex Ovechkin approached him for a hug.

“Good to see you, man,” Tiafoe said to the team’s captain.

“This is our hometown man,” Spencer Carbery said as he introduced Tiafoe to the team. “Grew up playing here, right? A huge proponent of Washington sports – the Capitals, the Wizards, the whole deal. It’s awesome.”

Tiafoe tried his hand at hockey and caught pucks on the blade of his stick.

“It’s way faster than it looks!” Tiafoe said laughing as the biscuit slid under his stick and past him.

So naturally, he evened the odds by bringing out a small net, some tennis balls, and tennis racquets.

“Let’s do this, man,” he said to Tom Wilson, quickly becoming impressed by the Capitals forward. “Tom can actually play a little bit! I like your shot. Okay! You actually know what you’re doing.”

Tom replied that they were skills he picked up when he was a child. “My mom played a lot so she showed me when I was little how to hold a racquet.”

Eventually, the players got competitive and some stupidity ensued. Tiafoe, standing between the two benches, power served Charlie Lindgren tennis balls at the other side of the rink. Lindgren tried to catch them with his goalie glove, diving around the ice like a Gold Glove shortstop.

Some more shots from the ice tennis today: Charlie Lindgren can make the save on more than just a puck! pic.twitter.com/eTa9kuKN1O — Katie Adler (@katieEadler) November 21, 2023

The tennis net was eventually used so Tiafoe could get some volleys in with Trevor van Riemsdyk and Wilson. He then retreated back to the bench to let Rasmus Sandin try his best to return his serve while on skates.

Tiafoe then headed back to the team’s locker room where things started to look more like a Dick’s Sporting Goods than a professional hockey team’s practice facility. Tiafoe met with Ovechkin and did an exchange of signed tennis racquet for signed stick.

“This is sweet, brother,” Tiafoe said.

Ovechkin and Tiafoe swapped gear once practice was over pic.twitter.com/ML6CGJybWZ — Katie Adler (@katieEadler) November 21, 2023

Ovi even showed off some of his tennis moves.

Tom Wilson also got in on the equipment-swapping action.

“Unreal,” Wilson said. “Thanks so much, dude. Appreciate it.”

He and Wilson made a swap as well—Wilson said it was the first tennis racket in his collection pic.twitter.com/KoWmlSzhJv — Katie Adler (@katieEadler) November 21, 2023

Head coach Spencer Carbery was asked about the unique practice day during his daily media session. The rookie bench boss was drawn specifically to how much Tiafoe reps where he was born and grew up.

“Really cool, really cool,” Carbery said. “I obviously know who he is and I’ve followed his career but then as a staff yesterday we watched PBS did a special and it was fascinating because that sort of gives the background story to him being from the DMW area and how he was brought up and how this community/area means so much to him and who he is as a tennis player.

“Just from being around him for five minutes he’s so down to earth. You can see why he’s been so successful.”

The next tennis Grand Slam event that Tiafoe will look to take down is the Australian Open that will take place from January 14 through January 28 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The Capitals will play seven games during that timeframe.

Tiafoe and the Capitals will be hoping both stretches are incredibly successful for both parties.

Screenshot via @katieEadler/X