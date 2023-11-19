Six-game point streak but the stats say the Capitals can’t get complacent: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are on quite the roll. With their 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, the Capitals won their fourth game in a row and their eighth in their last ten games (8-1-1).
Things feel great. Now, what do the numbers behind that recent play say though? They say it’s time to pump the brakes a little bit. Let me explain.
The Capitals have killed off 23 straight opposing power-play opportunities over their last ten games. Washington’s 100.0 penalty-kill percentage since Oct. 25 ranks first in the NHL.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 19, 2023
