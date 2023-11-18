Live blog: Capitals face Blue Jackets on Hockey Fights Cancer night

After another seemingly never-ending three-day break, your Washington Capitals are back to play some hockey.

Tonight the Capitals face off against Metropolitan Division rival, Columbus, on Hockey Fights Cancer night. The Capitals come into the evening riding a three-game winning streak going while the Blue Jackets have lost seven in a row.

The Capitals will see the returns of Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha back to the line up. Joel Edmundson, who the Capitals gave up two draft picks for, will also make his season debut.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Puck drop is a little after 7:30 pm. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Lines

Matthew Phillips and Alex Alexeyev are the scratches.

Caps arrive in HFC jerseys

Suited up for a great cause! Bidding is LIVE on these player-worn, signed jerseys and more in our #HockeyFightsCancer Auction benefitting @MSEFndn, @WishMidAtlantic, @PanCAN and @LLSusa. 💜⬇️ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 18, 2023

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Elvis Merzlikins in net.

Comment on the game below along with us!