Alex Ovechkin scores 827th career goal after Columbus forgets he’s Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin scored one of the easier goals of his career against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday.

After a parting of the seas by the Blue Jackets defense, a wide open Ovechkin sent a wrist shot past Elvis Merzlikins for career goal number 827.

O ain't missing that pic.twitter.com/oAZ027fUNk — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2023

Ovechkin’s goal was created by a hustling Dylan Strome, who forced a turnover along the boards. Three Blue Jackets converged on the Capitals center, who then found Ovechkin streaking down the middle of the ice with a pass. The primary assist was Strome’s first apple of the season. He had seven goals and seven points up until this point.

Uhhhhhhh????

it’s a bold strategy cotton! let’s see if it works out for them pic.twitter.com/E2t1loOyOn — em 🎄 (@e_munson) November 19, 2023

It’s the third career goal Ovechkin has scored on Merzlikins. (See all the goalies Ovi has scored on.)

The goal marked Ovechkin’s fifth of the year, putting the Capitals captain on a 27.3 goal pace this season.

Ovi now trails Wayne Gretzky by 67 for a share of the NHL’s all-time goals record.

Don’t look now, but Ovechkin is also approaching another huge milestone. He is now three points shy of 1,500 career points in his career (827g-670a–1,497p in 1,362 GP).