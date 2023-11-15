Very happy Capitals celebrate beating defending champs in locker room: ‘F$%in A right! Let’s go!’

The Washington Capitals came into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights huge underdogs and a long shot to win. The defending champions were -155 favorites (ESPN) and had won 12 of their first 15 games, sitting at the top of the league standings.

But the Capitals, younger and scrappier than in years past, found a way to win, combining fantastic goaltending, opportunistic scoring, and hard work on defense.

Inside the victorious locker room, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery shouted out four different players for their contributions to the win. Unlike his predecessor, who gave out postgame awards like axes and ninja headbands, Carbery kept it real.

Running through a brick wall for our brick wall#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/8QlKoivaAP — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2023

Here’s the transcript of the video, because you dear reader, deserve it.

Spencer Carbery: “Huge first goal to get us on the board, Stromer.” [Dylan Strome gives a bashful thumbs up] Spencer Carbery: “Mac that f&*^ing hit and scrap. [Dylan McIlrath cooly points like the Fonz as players yell “BIG MAC” and “WOW”] Spencer Carbery: “And also, someone’s fighting his ass off for us all night to get a shutout. 45 blocks a f#$%ing shot.” [Matthew Phillips adorably smiles ear-to-ear. Tom Wilson pats him hard on the left shoulder as Nic Aube-Kubel literally picks up Phillips left leg and wiggles it.] Spencer Carbery: “And also a guy made a few f^&*ing saves tonight, Chuckie.” [Charlie Lindgren claps.] Spencer Carbery: “First shutout as a Washington Capital.” [Carbery pulls out the puck out of his right pocket. Lindgren waves. Carbery hands him the puck. Players yell “Speech.”] Charlie Lindgren: “F^&*ing A right! Let’s f^&*ing go. WOOOOOO!”

This is cinema, folks.

holy shit charlie lindgren?????? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PjN0rMKc2O — travis tuthill (@capstrav1s) November 15, 2023

The 8-4-2 Capitals now sit second in the Metropolitan Divsion, five points behind the first place New York Rangers.

Screenshot: @capitals/X