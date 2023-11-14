Trevor van Riemsdyk and Joel Edmundson shed non-contact jerseys for Capitals’ morning skate

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Joel Edmundson took major steps towards returning to game action with the Capitals on Tuesday morning.

The two veteran defensemen hopped on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and neither one was donning the non-contact jerseys that they have been sporting at previous skates. The Capitals play the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

The Capitals have been without TvR since he got banged up just minutes into a November 4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team then placed the right-handed defender on injured reserve last week and he featured in neither of their road games against the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

Head coach Spencer Carbery indicated on Monday that he was happy with the progress TvR is making. “[He’s] moving along, skating. TvR is a little closer. I’ll have to talk to the medical staff about how he did today and how he feels.”

Edmundson remains a little further away from a return as he is yet to play in a game this season after fracturing his hand during Training Camp. The rugged rearguard has been on LTIR since October 16 but is eligible to come off of it and rejoin the active roster whenever the Capitals deem him ready to do so.

“Edmundson is going to be a little bit longer,” Carbery said. “Eddy is going to take a few more practices to get up and running.”

Both defenders were joined by forward Anthony Mantha at the optional skate but Mantha is still getting his work in wearing a non-contact sweater. Mantha was taken out of action almost a week ago by a deflected shot to the head. The big winger was placed on IR days later and skated for the first time on Monday.

All three players stuck around after the skate was over to get in extra work. Carbery said in his pregame media availability that each was “real close” but would not feature against the Golden Knights.

“They’re right there of potentially playing next game,” Carbery added. That next game comes against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Puck drop against Vegas is at 7 pm. The Capitals have not beaten the Golden Knights at home since November of 2019.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB