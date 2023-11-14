Capitals option Hunter Shepard back to Hershey

No longer “nicked-up”, Darcy Kuemper will back up Charlie Lindgren as the Washington Capitals take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena, Tuesday night. Kuemper has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury.

With both goaltenders healthy, the Capitals are optioning Hunter Shepard back to the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

The 28-year-old Shepard is undefeated in his only two games in the NHL this season, posting a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage during two separate call-ups to the big leagues. After winning his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils on October 25, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots in Washington’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders November 11.

Shepard was the AHL’s Playoff MVP last spring after posting a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts during the Bears’ Calder Cup championship run.

Shepard’s next appearance for Hershey could come as soon as Friday as the Bears take on the Bridgeport Islanders.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Shepard, 28, has a record of 2-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in two games with the Capitals this season. Shepard made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. On Nov. 11 against the New York Islanders, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots and was named the game’s First Star in a 4-1 Washington win. In five games with Hershey this season, Shepard has posted a record of 4-1-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. The Cohasset, Minnesota native ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard, who started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears en route to the franchise’s league-record 12th championship, posted a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6’0″, 219-pound goaltender was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 50 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 32-12-5 with a 2.10 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB