Capitals Holiday Pack gifts are Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Darcy Kuemper ornaments

The Washington Capitals announced its annual Holiday Packs promotion on Monday.

For $199 (or more), fans can get two tickets to two games and an ornament set featuring Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Darcy Kuemper. The team says fans who purchase by Wednesday, December 13th will have guaranteed arrival before Christmas (Friday, December 22nd).

It is “the perfect holiday gift for the Caps fan in your life,” says the promotional email I was just sent.

Here’s a closer look at the ornaments per the Capitals.

The sample photo of the ornaments feature Tiny Ovi sporting his trademark gap-toothed smile and a red home Capitals jersey. His tiny skates have even tinier yellow laces. Carlson sports the team’s alternate blue W jersey. Kuemper wears the Caps’ white away jersey. His pads are a perfect resemblance, but maybe not his face: the goaltender kinda sorta looks Capitals’ single-season franchise leader in plus-minus, Jeff Schultz (plus-50).

Fans who want to throw these beauties up on their trees can follow the link in the following tweet.

Your decorations just got an #ALLCAPS upgrade! Pick up this exclusive ornament set, as well as two tickets to two games with this year's Holiday Pack. 🎁 https://t.co/NZyER9lqa9 pic.twitter.com/5RDLXeX9Ga — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 13, 2023

In previous years, highlight gifts of the Capital Holiday Packs have included a TJ Snoshie Gnome and Russian nesting dolls of Alex Ovechkin.

Headline photo: @Capitals/X