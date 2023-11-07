Why was Tom Wilson’s underwear on display at the Capitals’ season-ticket holder event?

Tom Wilson recently chirped Dylan Strome in front of the media, but it appears the Capitals winger may have been humbled back in a rather public and amusing way.

Monday marked the Capitals’ annual Meet the Team season-ticket holder event at Capital One Arena. Players signed autographs for fans and STH’ers got inside access to different areas of the building, including the team’s locker room.

It was there that multiple readers, including @Sombrero_Guy on X, noticed something that stood out like a sore thumb.

@rmnb @ianoland someone hung Wilson’s jock strap front and center prior to the season ticket holder tour of the locker room. pic.twitter.com/vkmrNMqTDt — Brando (@Sombrero_Guy) November 7, 2023

Every Capitals player’s locker from Backstrom to van Riemsdyk was reasonably well put together.

Wilson’s locker, however, had a special object — his white underoos hanging front and center on his hook for everybody to see.

With the Capitals having one of the best equipment staffs in the NHL, I’m personally dubious that such an important detail could be missed before a public event where people are taking pictures.

One possible explanation could come from after a game eight days earlier. Wilson got lippy with his first-line centerman, Dylan Strome, as he waited for the latter’s postgame press conference to end. The winger, wanting to leave, chirped his line-mate for the long-windedness of his answers.

“Oh my god, Stromer,” Wilson said interrupting the interview. “I gotta go home.”

Wilson is a world-class chirper *everywhere*. Tonight, he was giving it to Strome during his postgame presser. "I got to go home," said Wilson, who was slated to speak to reporters next. Strome eventually lost his train of thought. 😂 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 30, 2023

This also isn’t the first time someone has used intimates to try and get another player back. Evgeny Kuznetsov once held up a jock strap as a microphone to Alex Ovechkin in 2015 after the captain mocked his English in interviews a few too many times.

Perhaps Wilson just forgot to take his knickers down and no one proofed the room. Perhaps another player wanted to knock Tom down a peg. Whatever the reason, prank or accident, Capitals season-ticket holders got to see Tom’s hockey undies and get a whiff of the locker room last night.

“The locker room smelled wild,” one STH’er observed. “Like my hockey bag with a diaper in it idk how to explain it.”

A memorable night, indeed.

