Saved by the backup: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are back in the win column after eking out a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The Capitals are taking advantage of their season-long home stand with three wins out of four and have a chance to make that record look even better when the Florida Panthers come to town on Wednesday.
Solid effort against the Blooj and two points in the division. That’s a great night that let me make a Saved by the Bell joke in the title.
John Carlson logged a game-high 28:30 of ice time against Columbus. Carlson ranks second in the NHL in ice time per game (26:00), trailing only Drew Doughty (26:15).
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
