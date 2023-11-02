The post-Backstrom Capitals: Snapshot

The Washington Capitals will be without Nicklas Backstrom for the foreseeable future. A veteran of 1105 Caps games, Backstrom has been — or maybe was — at the core of the team for more than 15 years. His exit, temporary or not, marks the end of an era. Another young gun gone, and the Capitals will have to replace him with some creative thinking. That and a lot more… in the snapshot.
Oh, by the way: after a one-year hiatus, I am resurrecting the Snapshot. The snapshot is a regular column where we start from some common on-ice player statistics and then we explore from there. The snapshot is more like talking around the information than it is talking about the information itself. We will have one snapshot every month until April.
|Player
|TOI
|SA%
|xGF%
|GF%
|PDO
|Strome
|112
|55.9
|63.1
|60.1
|1.01
|Ovechkin
|114
|55.5
|49.4
|54.8
|0.99
|Wilson
|109
|53.3
|45.3
|40.0
|0.95
|McMichael
|102
|48.8
|50.0
|28.1
|0.94
|Oshie
|111
|46.0
|45.9
|15.0
|0.93
|Kuznetsov
|119
|45.8
|44.1
|22.1
|0.93
|Backstrom
|97
|44.1
|38.8
|20.4
|0.94
|Mantha
|83
|41.3
|36.4
|50.7
|1.02
|Phillips
|78
|40.7
|57.2
|48.2
|1.00
|Milano
|89
|39.2
|41.6
|22.4
|0.92
|Protas
|49
|36.5
|40.0
|25.7
|0.98
|Malenstyn
|57
|31.5
|30.3
|34.8
|1.02
|Player
|TOI
|SA%
|xGF%
|GF%
|PDO
|Carlson
|137
|50.3
|49.0
|35.6
|0.94
|Fehervary
|132
|46.0
|48.5
|33.6
|0.96
|Sandin
|157
|45.9
|48.2
|29.8
|0.95
|van Riemsdyk
|134
|44.9
|46.1
|34.3
|0.98
|Jensen
|116
|41.4
|39.2
|39.8
|0.99
|Alexeyev
|42
|39.3
|35.2
|59.3
|1.18
|Date
|Opp
|Opp Prediction
|WSH SA%
|Cume SA%
|Oct 13
|Pittsburgh
|93
|36.5
|36.5
|Oct 16
|Calgary
|94
|38.3
|37.4
|Oct 18
|Ottawa
|92
|42.2
|38.9
|Oct 21
|Montreal
|80
|45.7
|40.5
|Oct 24
|Toronto
|96
|51.3
|42.3
|Oct 25
|New Jersey
|98
|50.0
|43.6
|Oct 27
|Minnesota
|95
|55.6
|45.1
|Oct 29
|San Jose
|76
|49.4
|45.8
In the table above, the “Opp Prediction” is the standings points prediction made by HockeyViz prior to the season’s start.
|Kuznetsov line with
|TOI
|SA%
|McMichael, Oshie
|36
|59.8
|Milano, Oshie
|23
|51.8
|McMichael, Wilson
|23
|39.9
|Player
|TOI with Carlson
|SA% with Carlson
|SA% without Carlson
|Diff
|Oshie
|55
|48.2
|48.7
|-0.5
|Ovechkin
|52
|64.0
|52.9
|+11.1
|Kuznetsov
|47
|53.2
|45.2
|+8.0
|Strome
|40
|68.5
|51.8
|+16.8
|McMichael
|35
|48.3
|52.9
|-4.6
|Backstrom
|33
|46.2
|48.0
|-1.9
|Wilson
|33
|72.1
|47.4
|+24.8
|Milano
|26
|45.3
|39.0
|+6.3
|Mantha
|23
|64.3
|35.2
|+29.1
|Phillips
|21
|42.2
|45.5
|-3.2
|Malenstyn
|20
|34.1
|33.3
|+0.8
|Protas
|18
|36.8
|40.3
|-3.5
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
This story would not be possible without Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Viz. Please consider joining us in supporting them.
