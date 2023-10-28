Two wins in a row, what a boon: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals survived a recalled goal, a scary overtime period, and a lengthy shootout on the way to their second win a row. The Capitals took down the Minnesota Wild 3-2 and secured their first winning streak of the 2023-24 season.
Momentum is a crazy thing in sports and the Capitals could be building some. They are no longer in the basement of the Metropolitan Division as that spot now belongs to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Everyone laugh.
John Carlson scores in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Capitals a 3-2 win. It marks Carlson's fourth career shootout goal and first since Dec. 6, 2021 versus Anaheim.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 28, 2023
