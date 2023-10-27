Caps beat Wild 3-2 after a looooong shootout

The Washington Capitals dueled with Minnesota Wild in a well contested game on a lovely autumn night. Not a bad way to kick off peak-foliage weekend.
Washington once again surrendered the first goal of the game, letting Marco Rossi convert on a semi-breakaway. Tom Wilson got a shorthanded goal with help from Connor McMichael, and then world-famous goal-scorer Dylan Strome beat Marc Andre Fleury from the backdoor to make it 2-1 after two periods.
Martin Fehervary’s mega-whiff at the blue line allowed Ryan Hartman to score an unassisted goal early in the third to tie it up. The Caps pushed hard at the end, but regulation left us without a winner. Overtime had a goal called off, so no decision there either. So you know what comes next: shootout bullets!
Caps win 3-2 in the shootout!
Good to see you, JoJo pic.twitter.com/veeMYYPxhp
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 27, 2023
Willy with the shorty snipe pic.twitter.com/hjFAksfFMV
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 27, 2023
Great play from Ryan Hartman and he scores on a breakaway pic.twitter.com/HF2BNTKcc8
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 28, 2023
The kind of tie that makes you sit up straight and say "oh my that sure is a tie" #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/74rhaXXXcd
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 27, 2023
The Caps have a day off, so get ready for some iffy Halloween costume choices from them. Then it’s time to host the cursed Sharks for a Sunday game. If you have tickets, I think you have a good chance of seeing an Ovi goal.
Headline photo: @StrwberryMom
