Caps beat Devils 6-4 for first regulation win

The Washington Capitals earned their first real win of the season with a high-scoring road victory over the New Jersey Devils. It was a thriller.
The Capitals played the best period of their season in the first. Anthony Mantha scored on a no-look wristshot, then Dylan Strome scored after falling to the ice, then Sonny Milano finished off a distance-passing sequence to make it 3-0. Total domination. Nothing could go wrong.
The arrogance of the last paragraph: repugnant. The Devils laid the Capitals low in the second with four goals of their own. Toffoli had the first and last, with Meier and Jack Hughes in between.
Dylan Strome kicked off the third period with his second goal, tying the game in an exchange with Kuznetsov. Then my nephew Connor McMichael returned the lead to Washington with a backhand shot. That was the game-winning goal. Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter.
Caps win!
Folks, it’s a win. A real one won, not some fake shootout win. There was a collapse in the middle of it, but they scored and then they scored some more, and in the end the score was good. I’ll take it, and you should too.
