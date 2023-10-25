Rasmus Sandin leaves game in third period with apparent injury after taking hit from Jonas Siegenthaler

Rasmus Sandin was forced out of Wednesday’s Capitals-Devils game after taking a big hit in the offensive zone.

Former Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler stood up Sandin along the wing, hitting him in the torso.

Sandin, uncomfortable, would return to the bench, but eventually make his way down to the tunnel toward the locker room.

Sandin skated 17:43 total in the game.

His last shift came with 15:07 remaining in the third period.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery did not have an update after the game.

“Have to talk to the medical staff so I’ll get more information on that,” Carbery said.

The Capitals have the day off on Thursday before taking the ice again for their morning skate Friday.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB