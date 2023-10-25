Rasmus Sandin leaves game in third period with apparent injury after taking hit from Jonas Siegenthaler

By Ian Oland
Rasmus Sandin was forced out of Wednesday’s Capitals-Devils game after taking a big hit in the offensive zone.
Former Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler stood up Sandin along the wing, hitting him in the torso.
Sandin, uncomfortable, would return to the bench, but eventually make his way down to the tunnel toward the locker room.
Sandin skated 17:43 total in the game.
His last shift came with 15:07 remaining in the third period.
Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery did not have an update after the game.
“Have to talk to the medical staff so I’ll get more information on that,” Carbery said.
The Capitals have the day off on Thursday before taking the ice again for their morning skate Friday.
Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On