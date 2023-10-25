Alex Ovechkin scores 824th career goal on an empty net, seals Capitals’ 6-4 win over Devils

Don’t look now, but Alex Ovechkin has tallies in two straight after going goalless in four straight games to start the season.

Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal with one minute and thirty-five seconds left in the third period to seal the Caps’ 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

As Ovechkin gathered the puck on the side boards, the Devils’ Dougie Hamilton caught in-between unsure to stand him up or retreat. Ovechkin slipped by him and then skated the puck into the Devils’ zone, depositing the puck into the empty net that was vacated by former Capitals’ netminder Vitek Vanecek.

Notably all 10 goals in the game were scored on the same side of the ice — the left.

Ovechkin now trails Wayne Gretzky by 70 on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 55th career empty-net goal, putting him one behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

With a goal and an assist, Ovechkin registered his 418th career multi-point game per Caps PR.