Ivan Miroshnichenko scores second career AHL goal in Hershey’s 3-2 (OT) win over Bridgeport

The Hershey Bears swept their weekend three-in-three after beating the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in overtime on Sunday.

Ivan Miroshnichenko scored his second goal with the Bears. The exceptional rookie now has three points in his first five AHL games. Mike Sgarbossa also celebrated his 600th pro game by scoring the overtime game-winning goal for his 200th career point.

Former Harvard goaltender Mitchell Gibson got the start for Hershey, playing in his first professional game today. The rookie made 21 saves to help secure the Bears win.

Miroshnichenko gave the Bears an early 1-0 lead, scoring with some fancy stick-handling in front of the net. Line-mate Pierrick Dubé found him wide open from behind the goal.

Miro buries his second of the season off a slick behind-the-net setup from Dubé! 🍎Dubé

🍏Lapierre pic.twitter.com/US13pmw7Tg — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 22, 2023

Joe Snively set up Alex Limoges for a beautiful one-timer goal to put the Bears up two early in the second period.

Limo increases our lead to two! 🍎Snively

🍏Swoyer pic.twitter.com/ZF6cU9A0Bd — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 22, 2023

After goals by Matthew Maggio and Tanner Fritz forced overtime, Sgarbossa scored the game-winner after his pass towards the net beat Islanders goaltender Jakub Skarek five-hole.

After the game, Gibson was celebrated by receiving Hershey’s bear head. He also smiled for a picture with his first game puck.

Below is the video highlights from the Bridgeport Islanders:

h

Here is the full game recap from the Hershey Bears:

SGARBOSSA’S GOAL GIVES BEARS 3-2 OT WIN, WEEKEND SWEEP Hershey tops Bridgeport for third consecutive road win (Bridgeport, CT – Oct. 22, 2023) – Mike Sgarbossa scored the game-winning goal for his 200th career point with the Hershey Bears (4-1-0-0), as the visiting team picked up a 3-2 overtime win over the Bridgeport Islanders (2-2-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena. The victory pushed Hershey’s overall win streak to four games, gave Hershey a three-in-three sweep of its weekend road trip, and its first three-game road win streak to begin a season since the 2011-12 campaign (4-0-0-0). BOX SCORE Hershey struck first midway through the opening period when Pierrick Dubé threaded a pass from behind the net to Ivan Miroshnichenko at the top of the crease, and the rookie banged home his second of the season past Jakub Skarek at 7:33; Hendrix Lapierre receiving a secondary assist. Alex Limoges extended the lead to two goals early in the second frame when Colin Swoyer ushered the puck along to Joe Snively, and the winger sped up the left flank before dishing it across to Alex Limoges, who buried a one-timer past Skarek at 2:47. Matthew Maggio got the Islanders on the board at 18:21 with a power-play goal that beat Mitch Gibson to the blocker side. The Islanders then pulled level at 2-2 at the 10:21 mark of the third period as Tanner Fritz found twine for Bridgeport. With the game forced to sudden-death as time expired, Sgarbossa won it for the Bears at 3:32 of the extra frame when his off-speed shot slid along the ice and slipped underneath Skarek and into the cage. Swoyer and Mike Vecchione assisted on the goal. The goal marked the 200th Bears point (82g, 118a) for Sgarbossa, who also was skating in his 600th professional game (223rd with Hershey). Shots finished 23-22 in favor of the Islanders. Gibson earned the win in his pro debut with a 21-for-23 performance; Skarek went 19-for-22 in the loss for Bridgeport. Hershey was 0-for-4 on the power play; the Islanders went 1-for-4 with the man advantage. The Bears continue their road trip when they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice when it hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. for PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night, when the first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023-24 season magnet schedule, courtesy of PNC Bank. Purchase tickets for the game by CLICKING HERE.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears