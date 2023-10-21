Hershey Bears beat Providence Bruins 3-2 as Mike Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione have two-point nights

The Hershey Bears collected their first road win of the season, beating the Providence Bruins 3-2 on Friday. The victory marked the Bears’ first win over the Bruins on the road for the first time since January 2020. It also made Todd Nelson the 12th-winningest coach in AHL history.

Veterans Mike Vecchione and Mike Sgarbossa led the team, each with a goal and an assist on the night. Ivan Miroshnichenko also scored his first AHL goal, a game after scoring his first AHL point.

Vecchione got the Bears on the board in the second period during the power play.

The New England kid just 𝑝𝑎ℎ𝑘𝑒𝑑 himself in the front of the net. Kid's 𝑤𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑑 𝑠𝑚𝑎ℎ𝑡. 🍎 Priskie

🍏 Sgarbossa pic.twitter.com/pD9JdtvVEC — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 21, 2023

Miroshnichenko’s first goal – a rebound off a Pierrick Dubé shot – put the Bears ahead 2-1 in the final 30 seconds of the second period.

The first (of hopefully many) North American pro goals for Miro! 🍎Dubé

🍏Snively pic.twitter.com/q5hO8ZKTkr — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 21, 2023

After a review, a shot from Ethen Frank and a deflection off of Sgarbossa’s skate was deemed a goal, putting the Bears up 3-1 in the third.

Second straight game with a goal for Sgarbs! 🍎 Frank

🍏 Vecchione pic.twitter.com/CNGRT6SyUp — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 21, 2023

The Bruins put another goal on the board with 5:45 left in the third, making the score 3-2. But the Bears held them off for the rest of the game, securing their victory.

After the game, Miroshnickennko smiled for a picture with his first goal puck.

The two teams face each other again tomorrow night, where the Bruins will be looking to get revenge in the second of the back-to-back games.

Below is the full game recap from the Hershey Bears:

Headline photo: TMAC2660/Providence Bruins