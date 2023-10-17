Capitals dodge deluge of shots to pick up first two points of the season: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals didn’t play the best 65 minutes you’ll ever see an NHL team play but they did just enough to eke out a full two points against the Calgary Flames on Monday night. The Capitals entered the action after going without a goal in their Home Opener and twenty minutes into Monday’s game they still had yet to score.
But, fret not as their goaltender and a spunky couple of youngsters in their forward corps came to play. Their efforts drove the team to its first victory of the season and ensured some positivity would be left in Capital One Arena before the club heads north for a short Canadian road trip.
Spencer Carbery earned his first career win as an NHL head coach with the Caps’ 3-2 shootout win over Calgary. Carbery, the youngest head coach in the NHL at 41, was head coach of the Caps' ECHL affiliate, South Carolina (2011-16), and their AHL affiliate, Hershey (2018-21)
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 17, 2023
