First win of the season in the books: Capitals beat Flames 3-2 (SO)

The Washington Capitals came into play on Monday night looking for two things. The first being their first goal of the season and the second being their first win of the season. The visiting Calgary Flames stood in their way of both.
Adam Ruzicka opened the scoring with a bang-bang play in front of Darcy Kuemper. Dillon Dube doubled Calgary’s lead with a deft tip-in try with the Flames up a man to the good. Matthew Phillips burned the hand that once fed him with his first NHL tally to get the Caps back into the action. Connor McMichael brought them fully back soon after with the game-tying goal.
No goals in the third so the game headed to an extra frame. No goals there either so a shootout would decide things.
Capitals beat Flames 3-2!
The Capitals will practice tomorrow and then travel to Ottawa for their first road game of the season to take on the Senators.
