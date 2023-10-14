The Home Opener that made literally no one feel at home: numbers for the morning after

Come one, come all as we embark upon yet another year of Washington Capitals hockey. If you’re new around these parts, this is the series of posts where I ramble about each and every game that the Capitals play in a season and sometimes we learn a thing or two with the corresponding math and fancy numbers that come up.
Last season, I kicked off the campaign by making a High School Musical reference and quoting the phenomenal “Start of Something New” sung by the tremendous Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez. That turned out to be a waste of a great bit because the true start of something new happened on Friday night.
Peter Laviolette is out and Spencer Carbery’s reign as head coach of the Capitals commenced in the team’s Home Opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Things didn’t go great. Let’s talk about it.
Tonight marks the first time the Capitals have ever been shutout in a Home Opener (and a season opener) per ESPN+.
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 14, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
