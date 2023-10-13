Suboptimal start: Penguins beat Capitals 4-0 in season opener

The Washington Capitals carefully descended into the brackish, murky waters of the 2023-24 season with a definitive, home-ice loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.
It was Evgeni Malkin who scored first, taking advantage of a tasty turnover from Ovechkin. The Pens got two power plays in the second period, both resulting in goals by Sidney Crosby. Come the third period, the Caps didn’t have much fight in them; Reilly Smith had an open lane to make it 4-0
Caps lose.
Ovechkin lowers the boom on Erik Karlsson. 💥 pic.twitter.com/DUA5BW5sZF
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2023
Joe B suit of the pregame
Not the best start – shut out by your arch-nemesis on home ice. But the hockey season is a long march. We’ve hardly even started. The stats are too paltry to worry about. All you’ve got is vibes, and even those are too gloopy to grip for long. All we know is that we don’t know nothing yet, so let’s stay chill until there’s good reason not to.
