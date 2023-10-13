Lars Eller receives standing ovation from Capitals fans after tribute video

The Washington Capitals honored 2018 Stanley Cup champion center, Lars Eller, with a tribute video in the team’s Home Opener on Friday. Eller, the man who is the owner of the lone Cup-winning goal in franchise history, made his first visit back to DC since he was dealt by the Capitals to the Colorado Avalanche last season.

Eller signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins in free agency this past summer. Despite joining up with the Capitals’ mortal enemy, the 34-year-old forward received a standing ovation from fans inside Capital One Arena.

And, yes, Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” rang around the arena afterward.

The tribute video started with multiple snapshots of Eller throughout his seven-season stint with the Capitals before transitioning to the first goal he scored for the team against the New York Rangers in 2016. Eller’s postseason heroics were then featured, including his overtime winner that bailed the Capitals out of a possible 3-0 deficit in their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018.

Then the highlight of his career to this point flashed onto the screen. A moment that every Capitals fan has likely seen thousands of times. Shown is Brett Connolly taking a shot from the top of the circles in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Eller then darts into frame, behind Marc-Andre Fleury, and pots the marker that forever sealed his name in the hockey history books.

“Being on the ice for that last faceoff and just being right in the middle of everything…all those moments I’ll never forget,” Eller said in the tribute. “To be the first Dane ever, of course, makes it so much more special.”

Tiger, as his teammates nicknamed him, pitched in an incredible 18 points (7g, 11a) in 24 playoff games during that successful 2018 run. The video, like seemingly so many in recent memory, ends with Eller holding up the Stanley Cup.

Friday morning, Eller spoke to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti about his mindset ahead of the homecoming game.

“It will be a little strange seeing all the familiar faces,” Eller said. “I have to make sure I pass the puck to the black jerseys.”

In total, Eller played in 488 regular-season games for the Capitals, recording 208 points (87g, 121a). He was a mainstay on the team’s third line and depended on heavily for both his faceoff acumen and defensively responsible game both at even strength and on the penalty kill.

Eller notched his first career point with the Penguins in their season-opening loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The point was an assist on a Bryan Rust tip-in tally.

On Thursday, Eller emphasized his excitement to face his former team.

“It’ll be fun,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to be fired up, the whole team is after the other day. It’ll be weird, facing your old teammates and the place where you played so many years, have so many memories, ups and downs. It’s been like a second home for me for a long time. So lots of good things to think back on. But now is a new chapter and I’m looking forward to going there and trying to get two points.”

He later added, “When you’re on the other side, those games are the ones you look forward to. And I certainly look forward to this one. Every divisional game is huge and so this one is going to be no different. I think historically, these games have always been lots of goals and exciting. As a player those are the ones you look forward to and enjoy the most. So should be a good one.”

As the ovation occurred, Eller was captured on camera touching his heart and waving to the fans in attendance.

Eller scored 10-or-more goals every season he was on the Capitals except for the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign. Now, the Capitals will hope he never scores in a game involving them again, at least for the next two years.

Welcome back, Tiger!

