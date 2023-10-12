First 750 fans to enter Capitals Home Opener through Capital One Cardholder Entrance will receive signed Tom Wilson player card

A select few Capitals fans will get a little something extra when they arrive at the team’s Home Opener.

Capitals winger Tom Wilson posted on his personal Instagram story that the first 750 fans to enter through the Capital One Cardholder Entrance ahead of Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins will receive a signed Wilson player card.

Wilson is headed into his 11th full-time season with the Caps, his first fully healthy one since coming back half way through last year after completing ACL surgery rehab. The burly winger recorded 22 points (13g, 9a) in 33 games. He starred in another advertisement for Capital One cardholder benefits in February, purchasing an Alex Ovechkin jersey from the team store.

Though Wilson’s cards will be in limited supply, later arrivals and those without a Capital One card won’t leave the game empty-handed. All fans in attendance will receive both a 2023-24 schedule magnet and a light stick at the team’s first promotional night of the season.

The Capital One Cardholder Entrance, located on 6th and F Street, offers exclusive access for Capital One debit and credit cardholders 15 minutes earlier than general admission.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB