Connor Bedard scores first NHL goal against Boston Bruins in second game for Chicago Blackhawks

The Connor Bedard hype is real. The 18-year-old phenom has scored his first NHL goal and it only took him two games to do so.

Bedard found the back of the net on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins to put his Chicago Blackhawks team up 1-0 just over five minutes into the first period. Bedard already tallied his first NHL point in Chicago’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

Bedard kicked the play off by entering the offensive zone and making a slick drop pass to Ryan Donato. Donato fed the biscuit back to Bedard who put a stiff shot on Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark and then collected the loose puck behind Boston’s net and wrapped it around the post over the goal line.

Donato and Taylor Hall received the assists on the play.

“It’s a moment you think of all your life,” Bedard told ESPN postgame about his point against the Pens. “And now it’s already done. That part is kind of sad.”

Let’s hope he feels a little bit better about his first goal. This is your reminder that this child does not know true happiness because he has never eaten fast food in his entire life.

Screenshot via TNT