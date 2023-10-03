Open Thread: Washington Capitals take on Boston Bruins in fourth preseason game

The Washington Capitals are in Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins in their fourth game of the 2023 preseason. The Capitals fell to the Detroit Red Wings in their previous game 5-2. The Caps’ preseason record thus far is 1-1-1.
For tonight’s matchup, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery is giving all of the team’s projected starting centers jerseys as he continues to evaluate several players battling for roster spots including Matthew Phillips, Beck Malenstyn, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Darcy Kuemper will play his first game of the preseason and is expected to be in net all night.
The game will air live on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington) with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin on the call.
The Capitals’ first line will see Nicklas Backstrom center Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha while the second line of Connor McMichael, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Tom Wilson remains intact.
Tonight's lines for #CapsBruins:
Protas – Backstrom – Mantha
McMichael – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Milano – Strome – Phillips
Malenstyn – Dowd – Aube-Kubel
Sandin – Carlson
Häman Aktell – van Riemsdyk
Johansen – Iorio
Kuemper
Shepard
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 3, 2023
The Bruins’ new captain, Brad Marchand, will play in tonight’s game.
#NHLBruins morning rushes:
Marchand – Poitras – Frederic
van Riemsdyk – Zacha – Pastrnak
Lucic – Beecher – Lauko
Kuntar – Megna – Heinen
Lohrei – McAvoy
Zboril – Grzelcyk
Forbort – Shattenkirk
Ullmark
Bussi pic.twitter.com/3VqRmXRTJS
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 3, 2023
Chat along with us and other RMNB readers below in the comments.
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On