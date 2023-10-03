Open Thread: Washington Capitals take on Boston Bruins in fourth preseason game

The Washington Capitals are in Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins in their fourth game of the 2023 preseason. The Capitals fell to the Detroit Red Wings in their previous game 5-2. The Caps’ preseason record thus far is 1-1-1.

For tonight’s matchup, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery is giving all of the team’s projected starting centers jerseys as he continues to evaluate several players battling for roster spots including Matthew Phillips, Beck Malenstyn, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Darcy Kuemper will play his first game of the preseason and is expected to be in net all night.

The game will air live on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington) with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin on the call.

The Capitals’ first line will see Nicklas Backstrom center Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha while the second line of Connor McMichael, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Tom Wilson remains intact.

Tonight's lines for #CapsBruins: Protas – Backstrom – Mantha

McMichael – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Milano – Strome – Phillips

Malenstyn – Dowd – Aube-Kubel Sandin – Carlson

Häman Aktell – van Riemsdyk

Johansen – Iorio Kuemper

— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 3, 2023

The Bruins’ new captain, Brad Marchand, will play in tonight’s game.

#NHLBruins morning rushes: Marchand – Poitras – Frederic

van Riemsdyk – Zacha – Pastrnak

Lucic – Beecher – Lauko

Kuntar – Megna – Heinen Lohrei – McAvoy

Zboril – Grzelcyk

Forbort – Shattenkirk Ullmark

pic.twitter.com/3VqRmXRTJS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 3, 2023

