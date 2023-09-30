Capitals fall to Red Wings 5-2 in penalty-filled preseason game

The Washington Capitals fell to the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in preseason action on Saturday.

The Capitals, dressing a roster of mostly mid-tier players, were left scrambling multiple times in their own zone as Red Wings veterans took advantage.

The team showed some fight late in the second period, with Dylan Strome a part of two goals, but it was not enough.

The Red Wings’ Austin Czarnik started the scoring, picking up a loose puck down the wing and beating Hunter Shepard with a snap shot. The goal came 7:19 into the first period.

Moritz Seider made it 2-0 five minutes and fifty-three seconds later, finding the net from long range as the Capitals were caved-in on the penalty kill.

Dylan Larkin extended the Red Wings’ lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal, beating Hunter Shepard as Ethen Frank exited the box down two men.

The Capitals finally responded 8:47 into the second period as Dylan Strome found some open space and scored on a unstoppable wrist shot during a power play.

Strome strikes on the power play pic.twitter.com/HsoI77cCv0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 1, 2023

The Red Wings’ Cross Hanas, unmarked by a Capitals defender, would respond shortly after on a rebound.

Cross picks up the rebound! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QCAk53P51N — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 1, 2023

Strome, Milano, and Philipps all registered multi-point nights after Philipps went to one knee and finished a tic-tac-toe goal to make it 4-2.

Larkin officially put the game out of reach 5:43 into the third period with a sensational curl-and-drag goal while both teams played four-on-four. The goal marked Larkin’s second of the night.

Dylan Larkin doing Dylan Larkin things. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/XXHAVROAH8 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 1, 2023

Despite the score, Hunter Shepard was at times brilliant as most of the goals he gave up were high-danger chances close to the net with little to no defense from the Capitals. He made 19 saves on the night. Washington is now 1-1-1 in the preseason.

Notes: There were 10 minor penalties called in the game, six of which were called on the Capitals. Anthony Mantha fought Marco Kasper late in the third period after taking a cross-check in the back. Robby Fabri left the game early and was announced out during the second intermission. Several Detroit Lions were at Little Caesar’s Arena for the game.

Headline photo: @JohnWaltonPXP/X