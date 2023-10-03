Matthew Phillips scores overtime winner in Capitals’ 5-4 preseason win over Bruins

The Washington Capitals played their most cohesive offensive game to date, scoring five goals on the NHL’s reigning Vezina Trophy-winner, Linus Ullmark, and doubling the league’s top team, the Boston Bruins, in shots, 40-20.

Phillips, a minor-league tweener previously with the Calgary Flames, danced around David Pastrnak in three-on-three overtime, beating Ullmark with a shot to the top corner.

The impressive goal improved the Capitals record in the preseason to 2-1-1 and may have sealed a roster spot for Phillips, who has had next-level chemistry playing with Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano.

Matthew Phillips sends the Caps home with a preseason win. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/cfvPitaVIC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 4, 2023

Phillips’ OTGWG was his second goal of the preseason and his third point in three preseason games. The Milano-Strome-Phillips line also combined to score late in the first period via a Sonny Milano tally near the net. The line showed off more slick stick-handling and passing.

Sick Mitts Sonny Milano pic.twitter.com/3nCjirefA6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 3, 2023

The Capitals new-look power play struck twice in the game with Tom Wilson and John Carlson both finding paydirt, benefitting from quick and aggressive puck movement a man to the good.

Tom on a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/JfVsqnV34J — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 3, 2023

third period's off to a hot start pic.twitter.com/7jWG7pYZ3I — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 4, 2023

Connor McMichael started the game’s scoring 26 seconds in, finding a rebound and finishing on his backhand.

McMichael impressively led all players with 10 shots on goal in 15:14 of ice time. Anthony Mantha hit the post three different times in the game.

The preseason matchup started defense-optional as the Capitals and Bruins combined for five goals in the first period, including four goals on their first seven shots on net combined. The Bruins received tallies from James van Riemsdyk, Mason Lohrei, Milan Lucic, and Matthew Poitras. Darcy Kuemper made just enough saves, 16 on 20 shots, for the win.

Screenshot: Monumental Network