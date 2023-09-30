Open Thread: Washington Capitals rematch Detroit Red Wings in third preseason game

The Washington Capitals are in Motown to rematch the Detroit Red Wings for their third game of the 2023 preseason. The Capitals won the previous game 4-3, getting goals from Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Rasmus Sandin, and John Carlson. Their preseason record thus far is 1-0-1.
For tonight’s matchup, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery will focus more on evaluating the organization’s mid-tier players as they fight for depth roster spots on the NHL team. Hunter Shepard, whose pegged to be the Hershey Bears’ full-time starter this season, will play the entire game in net.
The game will air live on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington) with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin on the call.
Here are the Capitals’ lines for the game.
Tonight's lines for #CapsWings:
Milano – Strome – Phillips
Mantha – Lapierre – Frank
Snively – Protas – Aube-Kubel
Malenstyn – Sutter – Trineyev
Fehervary – van Riemsdyk
Alexeyev – Priskie
Häman Aktell – McDonald
Shepard
Lindgren
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 30, 2023
Red Wings’ stars Dylan Larkin and Alex Debrincat will suit up for Detroit.
Rematch vs. Washington. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Pcldx67M9v
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 30, 2023
Chat along with us and other RMNB readers below in the comments!
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On