Open Thread: Washington Capitals rematch Detroit Red Wings in third preseason game

The Washington Capitals are in Motown to rematch the Detroit Red Wings for their third game of the 2023 preseason. The Capitals won the previous game 4-3, getting goals from Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Rasmus Sandin, and John Carlson. Their preseason record thus far is 1-0-1.

For tonight’s matchup, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery will focus more on evaluating the organization’s mid-tier players as they fight for depth roster spots on the NHL team. Hunter Shepard, whose pegged to be the Hershey Bears’ full-time starter this season, will play the entire game in net.

The game will air live on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington) with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin on the call.

Here are the Capitals’ lines for the game.

Tonight's lines for #CapsWings: Milano – Strome – Phillips

Mantha – Lapierre – Frank

Snively – Protas – Aube-Kubel

Malenstyn – Sutter – Trineyev Fehervary – van Riemsdyk

Alexeyev – Priskie

Häman Aktell – McDonald Shepard

Lindgren — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 30, 2023

Red Wings’ stars Dylan Larkin and Alex Debrincat will suit up for Detroit.

