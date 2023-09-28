Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson score in Capitals’ 4-3 preseason victory over Red Wings

The Washington Capitals looked a lot smoother in their second game of the preseason.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery gave jerseys to the team’s superstar core including Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and John Carlson. That firepower, along with successful NHL preseason debuts from Ivan Miroshnichenko and Andrew Cristall, was enough to give the Capitals’ 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

John Carlson scored the game-winner, Tom Wilson potted a goal, and Nicklas Backstrom reversed roles with Alex Ovechkin to add a tally of his own. Rasmus Sandin added an insurance goal in the third period.

Former Capital Daniel Sprong started the scoring first for the Red Wings 3:35 into the second period, beating Charlie Lindgren on a broken play in front of the net. Sprong out-waited Lindgren and then beat the Capitals netminder to the roof from a sharp angle.

The look from Simon. 🤌

The finish from Sprong. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/4of6fAhhWE — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 29, 2023

Backstrom reponded four minutes and three seconds later, chopping at an Alex Ovechkin pass to the slot. Backstrom’s shot, if you could even call it that, was deflected by the Red Wings’ defender guarding him before wobbling by Alex Lyon. Ivan Miroshnichenko, who was placed on the first line by Carbery, registered his first pro assist on the goal.

Tom Wilson gave the Capitals the 2-1 lead after one-timing an emphatic faceoff win by Evgeny Kuznetsov past Lyon.

what a (man) rocket pic.twitter.com/OZpVTDF1HM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 29, 2023

Rasmus Sandin found the back of the net in the third period while out with the Capitals’ second unit on the power play. Sandin clapped a shot from the point that eluded Red Wings’ backup netminder on the night, Sebastian Cossa. Andrew Cristall also registered an assist on the power-play goal – the first of his pro career.

John Carlson added another insurance marker after jumping into the play. Miroshnichenko sent a spinning pass toward the crease that found the Capitals’ high-scoring defenseman who finished the play.

Carly and Miro link up for the score pic.twitter.com/SF4J3XOGu5 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 29, 2023

Robby Fabbri scored twice late to rally the Red Wings late, but they could not complete the comeback in the final 1:13 with their goaltender pulled.

Charlie Lindgren got the victory for Washington and played the entire game, making 26 saves.

Notes: The Capitals and Red Wings held a practice shootout at the end of the game. The Capitals won after getting goals from TJ Oshie and Connor McMichael. McMike’s was the game-winner. JT Compher scored for the Red Wings.

Screenshot: Monumental Sports Network