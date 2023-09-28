Open Thread: Washington Capitals take on Detroit Red Wings in second preseason game

The Washington Capitals take on the Detroit Red Wings for their second game of the 2023 preseason.
Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom will be in the lineup for the first time this year while Ivan Miroshnichenko and Andrew Cristall (he’s super excited) will make their NHL preseason debuts. Miroshnichenko will notably skate with Ovechkin and Backstrom on the top line.
The game will air live on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington) with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin with the call.
The Capitals’ second line will also get a new look with Connor McMichael skating with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson.
Tonight's lines for #CapsWings:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Miroshnichenko
McMichael – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Snively – Dowd – Oshie
Cristall – Sgarbossa – Dube
Sandin – Carlson
Häman Aktell – Alexeyev
Johansen – Iorio
Lindgren
Shepard
The Red Wings’ roster for the game will be a mix of veterans and prospects. Former Capital Daniel Sprong will suit up in the game.
Tonight in D.C. ⤵️#LGRW pic.twitter.com/TSc2oNvulX
