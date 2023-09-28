Andrew Cristall is so excited about making NHL preseason debut that he woke up 45 minutes before alarm, left shoes in car

Andrew Cristall is having the most pure reaction to making his NHL preseason debut for the Capitals’ Thursday night. The 18-year-old left wing is spazzing out in the most adorable ways.

According to the Capitals, the team’s second-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft left his shoes in his car, apparently forcing him to re-make his walk down to the Capital One Arena locker room for the first time.

Cristall could be seen laughing and smiling in photos posted by the Caps as Alex Ovechkin, wearing his Michael Jordan hoodie, can be seen in the foreground.

So excited for tonight that he forgot his shoes in the car 😂#ALLCAPS | @Kia pic.twitter.com/gi8NOvLQZP — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 28, 2023

The Washington Post’s new Capitals’ beat writer, Bailey Johnson, added that Cristall was “radiating excitement” when she talked to him for a feature story, adding that he woke up at 7:30 am this morning — 45 minutes before his 8:15 am alarm.

“A little bit harder to sleep than most nights,” Cristall added in a pregame interview with the team. “I’m kind of just taking it minute-by-minute and try not think ahead too much. I’m really excited for that opportunity to go put that jersey on and go play at Capital One Arena. It’ll be pretty fun and I’m just really excited.”

Cristall added that he’s gotten support and encouragement from the coaching staff to be his creative self — no matter how flawed — when he takes the ice against the Detroit Red Wings.

“The message to me,” Cristall said, “Carbs was saying, ‘Don’t be afraid to go out there and play your game and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Just work really hard and compete.’ That’s what I want to do tonight.”

The talented forward, who also plays roller hockey in the offseason on the same team as 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard, has also been asking his friends from junior going through the same experience for advice.

“I was texting my old teammate last night,” Cristall said. “He played for Tampa Bay and I was kind of just talking to him about his experience and stuff like that. I’ve been talking to a lot of players in the Western League who have gone through the similar situation.”

That teammate appears to be Gabriel Szturc, a Czech center, who scored 79 points in 56 games for the Kelowna Rockets last season. Szturc played 10:59 against the Nashville Predators in his NHL preseason debut on Wednesday, a 2-1 overtime victory.

While Cristall will soon likely return to Kelowna for another year in the WHL, he has impressed coaches during his time in Development Camp, Rookie Camp, and the first week of Training Camp.

“When he’s out on the ice, things happen,” Carbery said. “When he’s around the puck, good things happen. He’s constantly a scoring chance. I’ve just found that he’s constantly caught our eye. I’m looking forward to see tomorrow night what he’s able to do against established pros. He’s so smart. He’s so crafty. To see some of that on display would be great for him.”

Cristall will skate on the fourth line with Hershey Bears veteran Michael Sgarbossa and talented minor-league playmaker, Pierrick Dube.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB