Open Thread: Washington Capitals vs Buffalo Sabres preseason game

The Washington Capitals open their preseason slate with a 2 pm matinee game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday.
The game will be aired live on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington) with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin with the call.
The game will mark the first for Spencer Carbery as head coach of the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin will not play. The Capitals’ lineup will be a mix of veterans, minor leaguers and prospects.
Today's lines for #CapsSabres:
Protas – Strome – Phillips
Milano – Lapierre – Mantha
Karabela – Sutter – Aube-Kubel
Suzdalev – Hofer – Rybinski
Alexeyev – van Riemsdyk
Fehervary – Iorio
Johansen – McIlrath
Shepard
Stevenson
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 24, 2023
Today’s projected lineup in Washington.#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/2W9l2ymRHj
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 24, 2023
