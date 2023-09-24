Open Thread: Washington Capitals vs Buffalo Sabres preseason game

The Washington Capitals open their preseason slate with a 2 pm matinee game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday.

The game will be aired live on Monumental Sports Network (formerly known as NBC Sports Washington) with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin with the call.

The game will mark the first for Spencer Carbery as head coach of the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin will not play. The Capitals’ lineup will be a mix of veterans, minor leaguers and prospects.

Today's lines for #CapsSabres: Protas – Strome – Phillips

Milano – Lapierre – Mantha

Karabela – Sutter – Aube-Kubel

Suzdalev – Hofer – Rybinski Alexeyev – van Riemsdyk

Fehervary – Iorio

Johansen – McIlrath Shepard

Stevenson — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 24, 2023

