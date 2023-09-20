Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren show off new masks and gear for 2023-24 season

The Washington Capitals jumped on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday for Media Day before the start of Training Camp.

The team’s goaltending duo of Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren showed off their new masks and sets of gear for the 2023-24 season.

Big first day of school vibes.

Kuemper, 33, made minor updates to his gear instead of making wholesale changes. Just like his first Caps mask, his bucket will feature the Screaming Eagle logo and a nod to the team’s wildly popular Reverse Retro jerseys. His number 35 is hand-painted on the chin and uses the font from the team’s mid-90s sweaters.

The biggest changes are found on the sides of the mask and backplate. Instead of the Capitals wordmark that outlined his mask last year, Kuemper now has the Weagle logo’s wings along the sides. The backplate details are now on a blue background rather than red. Kuemper explained last year what exactly the symbols stand for. “I have the shield of Saskatchewan which is my home province, the ‘for those I love’ that’s who I play for, and then I have the cancer ribbon for my uncle and a buddy with their initials on there.”

As for his gear, Kuemper updated the design of his new Vaughn pads slightly, inverting some of the color from his pillows last season.

Backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren now has a big white and blue Weagle head on the top of his mask. He has also updated the color and font of his nickname “Lindy.” The new typeface is more jagged and outlined in blue.

Kuemper and Lindgren are just two of seven total goaltenders attending at least the beginning of Training Camp. One of the additional netminders, Clay Stevenson, showed off his new Bauer pads on his Instagram Story. They appear to have a nod to the shape of the Weagle logo.

Stevenson is expected to spend the 2023-24 campaign as Hunter Shepard’s understudy with the Hershey Bears. The recent Rookie Camp attendee spent the majority of last year in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 19-12-4 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average.

Headline photo: @Capitals/X