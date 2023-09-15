‘Sweeter by the Dozen’: Watch the full documentary showcasing Hershey’s run to the franchise’s 12th Calder Cup

Buckle up for about an hour because the full documentary showcasing the Hershey Bears’ run to the franchise’s 12th Calder Cup, first aired on Monumental Sports Network, is now available to watch on the Capitals’ YouTube channel.

Entitled Sweeter by the Dozen, the special includes interviews with players, coaches, fans, etc. and tons of behind-the-scenes footage including clips of the Bears’ overtime, Game Seven win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds to bring the Cup back to Hershey.

Here’s the full doc, primarily filmed and produced by Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Stephanie De Lancey.

The list of cameos is almost endless, including ones from Brooks Orpik, Chris Patrick, Spencer Carbery, Bryan Helmer, and more.

Perhaps the most special appearances are interwoven throughout the entire show and involves John Walton, the former voice of the Bears and current voice of the Caps on the radio, and Don Scott, a Bears off-ice official and former PA announcer. Scott attended his first Bears game in 1948 and has now witnessed ten of the franchise’s Calder Cup victories.

Walton and Scott meander through Giant Center during the documentary and discuss the team’s history and how Scott hopes they send him out on a high note with his planned retirement after a 54-year tenure with the team. Spoiler, they do.

Each step of the Bears’ journey to the promise land is documented, including their first defeating of the Charlotte Checkers in four games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals; their sweeping of the Hartford Wolf Pack in three games in the Atlantic Division Final; and their eliminating of the Rochester Americans in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals.

The heroes in each series and individual game are interviewed about their big moments and we even get a retelling from the eventual Cup-winning goalscorer Mike Vecchione about the origin of his now famous “roar” celebration.

Hunter Shepard’s huge shorthanded save in the final game is highlighted as well as Vecchione’s clincher with Zack Fisch’s play-by-play call ringing behind it. However, Vecchione’s voice, fittingly, is what ends the documentary.

“You see all the banners, you see all the history in the rink,” he starts. “All the pictures that you see walking down the hallway and you want to be a part of that. And, it’s been a long journey and a lot of work has been put into this and we’re finally here. It’s hard to explain. Being a part of something special has been just such an amazing journey.”

Headline photo: Katie Fri / Hershey Bears