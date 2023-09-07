The ice is back at Capital One Arena

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom recently returned to the area for informal practices ahead of training camp. Now there’s another reason to get excited about the new hockey year.

Thursday, the Washington Capitals revealed that new ice has been laid down at Capital One Arena for the 2023-24 season.

In their tweet announcing the news, the Capitals remarked that “DC heat ain’t melting this,” which appears to be a play on the area being blasted by 100 degree temperatures over the last few days.

The four major sponsors at center ice are Capital One bank, Red River, Leidos, and Pedigree.

I imagine this is Alex Ovechkin’s reaction to the news.

The Capitals’ first game at Capital One Arena is in 17 days. The Caps will open their preseason slate on Sunday, September 24, against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Caps’ season opener is Friday, October 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Screenshot: @Capitals/X