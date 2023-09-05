Connor Bedard thinks Alex Ovechkin will break NHL goals record in two years, has studied Ovi’s one-timer

ARLINGTON, VA — The Washington Capitals’ practice facility, MedStar Capitals Iceplex, played host to the 2023 NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Tuesday.

The event brought many of the league’s best prospects and rookies to the DC area so that Upper Deck could take photographs of the players for their first NHL trading cards. 2023 Connor Bedard, the first overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, headlined the event.

During his session with the press, Bedard, who idolizes Sidney Crosby, took several questions on the Penguins captain’s longtime rival, Alex Ovechkin. Bedard believes Ovi will eventually pass Wayne Gretzky and capture the NHL’s goals record.

“I think he gets it,” Bedard said. “What does he have (left), 74?”

The press replied back that Ovi, who has 822 goals, is 72 away from tying Gretzky’s record of 894.

“I’d say two years I’d give him,” Bedard said. “But pretty crazy that he’s scored that many goals. Just kind of rewatching him for the past couple of years, obviously got 800, passed Howe, and everything, it’s just pretty cool to see.”

Last season, Ovechkin reached 800 goals on December 13, 2022, after scoring a hat trick on Bedard’s new team, the Chicago Blackhawks. He followed that up 10 days later by tying and passing Gordie Howe with a two-goal effort against the Winnipeg Jets, capping a historic month of hockey.

Bedard, long an admirer of Ovechkin’s, admitted that he studied how the Russian superstar shoots to try and find an edge in his own game. The center prospect, who has a special wrist shot, led the WHL in goals last season after scoring 72 goals in 57 games for the Regina Pats.

“I mean [Ovi’s shot] is different,” Bedard said. “I see the puck a little different than him. Just because of his one timer and stuff, I try to watch him and take some things from that, specifically the one-timer, but mine’s not nearly as good as his. But you can learn some things.”

Bedard missed out on meeeting Ovechkin for the first time by a couple minutes. As Bedard was arriving for the NHLPA Rookie Showcase around 10 am, Ovechkin was making his way out of the complex after having his first informal skate with the team. Ovechkin returned to DC over the weekend after spending his summer in Russia.

For Bedard, the showcase continued a busy summer that saw him participate in his first NHL Development Camp, sign his first NHL contract, play in a summer roller hockey league, and train ahead of what he hopes is his first full season in the NHL. His first game, if he makes the Blackhawks’ opening night roster, will come in the team’s season opener against Crosby and the Penguins on October 10. Bedard will first play Ovechkin on December 10, 2023, at United Center.

“It’s just exciting to just kind of get started,” Bedard said. “For me, I just want to focus on hockey. It’s always what I’ve done. It was a great year and hopefully this one is good as well.”

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB