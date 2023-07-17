Connor Bedard signs first NHL contract with Chicago Blackhawks on 18th birthday

The NHL’s first overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft is officially signed.

Connor Bedard, billed to be the NHL’s next generational talent, signed his three year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 17, 2023 — his 18th birthday.

Bedard put pen to paper at Chicago’s Fifth Third Arena, the Blackhawks’ practice facility.

Bedard was joined at the signing event by his family and Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson.

According to Cap Friendly, the contract if officially a three year, $13.35 million deal that has a cap hit of $950,000. If Bedard achieves the performance bonuses in his ELC, he can make as much as $4.45 million per season.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia native is coming off an absurd junior season where he posted 143 points (71g, 72a) in 57 games for the WHL’s Regina Pats.

“His skill level is really high,” Capitals’ prospect Alex Suzdalev, his Regina linemate, said of Bedard. “His skill set is something else. How he shoots the puck is pretty crazy to see. He just works hard off the ice and on the ice. Very good person.”

Bedard recently participated in the Blackhawks’ Development Camp where he got a first taste of what’s to come in Chicago.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Bedard said. “Getting to come here, I was happy it was kind of right away, get to the city, see everything and obviously meet all the staff, all the players and being here and see the facilities and everything. I loved it and had a lot of fun.”

The prospect even threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

Since Bedard’s selection in the Draft, the Blackhawks have sold thousands of season tickets and seen jerseys bearing his name fly off the shelves.

The Blackhawks open the season on Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh. If Bedard makes the team out of training camp, which he’s expected to do, he would make his NHL debut that night against his childhood hero, Sidney Crosby.

