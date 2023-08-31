Capitals’ Rookie Camp to primarily be held at McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, MD

The Washington Capitals are returning to Maryland.

Tuesday, the Caps announced that they will split their Rookie Camp between MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, MD.

Prospects schedule to attend include 2020 first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre, 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko, Vincent Iorio, Alexander Suzdalev, and Andrew Cristall.

The Capitals will open at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday, September 16, and will then shift the rest of their skates to the US Naval Academy from September 17 through 19.

The Caps are no strangers to the Annapolis area. They held their 2018 Stadium Series Game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The team also held a public practice there in 2014.

Following the conclusion of Rookie Camp, the Capitals’ training camp will begin on September 21.

The Capitals’ full Rookie Camp press release, including the team’s initial schedule, is below.

Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 16-19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md.

Team will hold on-ice sessions in Annapolis Sept. 17-19

Media Day will take place Sept. 21 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will hold their 2023 Rookie Camp from Sept. 16-19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md., president of hockey operations and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

The Capitals will begin Rookie Camp on Saturday, Sept. 16 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex before holding on-ice sessions at McMullen Hockey Arena from Sept. 17-19. Among the Capitals rookies scheduled to participate in the camp will be 2020 first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre, 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko, Vincent Iorio, Alexander Suzdalev and Andrew Cristall. A complete roster will be released at a later date.

Following the conclusion of Rookie Camp, the Capitals will begin their 2023-24 Training Camp in partnership with MedStar Health and hold Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 21 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 20 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. This marks the Capitals’ 17th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

UPCOMING CAPITALS EVENTS

Saturday, Sept. 16

Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

11:30 a.m. – Goalie Ice (MedStar Capitals Iceplex)

12-1:15 p.m. – Practice (MedStar Capitals Iceplex)

Sunday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Monday, Sept. 18

9 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp

9 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Thursday, Sept. 21

Start of NHL training camp (first on-ice session) and Media Day at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Sunday, Sept. 24

Preseason opener versus the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena

Friday, Oct. 13

Season opener versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB