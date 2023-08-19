Alex Ovechkin releases new ‘OVIGR8’ clothing line, plans to extend brand globally

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has released a new clothing line. The line, titled “OVIGR8”, is a mix of sport and casual wear manufactured by Russian company Zasport.

The designs revealed so far feature a certain quote that should be quite familiar to anyone perusing this website right now, Ovi’s GR8 Chase logo, and the 8/dome mark he partnered with CCM to make. Currently, the line is only available in Russia and all designs can be seen on an accompanying website.

Ovi and his wife Nastya modeled some of the clothes on The Great Eight’s Instagram.

Ovechkin has dabbled in the clothing business before, partnering with Nike in 2013, 2018, and 2019 to release limited quantities of merch through Athlete Performance Solutions, a global licensee of Nike. Ovi revealed in an interview with Russian outlet TASS why this time around he chose to start his own clothing line.

“Sports merch is an important component of sports culture that unites hockey fans into one community,” Ovechkin said as translated by Google Translate. “This is a fashion product that I myself like and in the creation of which I personally took part. Our plans are to expand the product line and make OVIGR8 sport&casual a popular global brand.

“I wanted to express my emotions and my style for people who want to be like me and love Alexander Ovechkin. This is only the first step and we hope that it will go well. The most important thing is that the quality is good and everyone is happy.”

Ovechkin emphasized again to Match TV the importance of the quality of products he wants to sell and his desire for the business venture itself to succeed.

“If you do some things, they must be at the highest level,” Ovechkin said. “I do not want to do business projects that fail and [have my name’s reputation hurt]. It is necessary that there are no bad reviews.”

Ovechkin’s online store currently has listings for hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, sweatpants, tracksuits, vests, and baseball caps. The store also has a page which outlines Ovechkin’s entire life story, including his plans to build an International Hockey Academy in his home country.

The store’s about me section features the following quote which appears to be the company’s mission statement.

“Our store grows, develops and picks up new trends – but most often creates them itself. We sincerely love what we do and think globally to always stay one step ahead.”

Congrats, Ovi! And, bring us back some hoodies!