Alex Ovechkin’s trademarked ‘The Gr8 Chase’ logo revealed

Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th career NHL goal after netting a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 13. Sitting third on the all-time goals list, Ovechkin is now two goals away from zooming past Gordie Howe, leaving only Wayne Gretzky, the NHL’s greatest player, ahead of him.

As Ovechkin’s incredible and improbable climb continues, his marketing team has been working on a “multilayered marketing and business platform” per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan to help generate more interest in the sport and capitalize on his accomplishments.

As first reported by RMNB, Ovechkin trademarked The Gr8 Chase in 2021. The phrase was utilized in officially licensed memorabilia after Ovi passed Jaromir Jagr for third in career goals.

Now, there’s a logo that some might say is sick unbelievable.

The circle design features THE GR8 CHASE in Helvetica Bold and a silhouetted illustration of Ovechkin, in midst of a goal celebration. The Ovi illustration points to the sky – a personal tribute from Alex to his late brother Sergei who tragically died during the hockey legend’s childhood. Ovechkin named his first child, Sergei, after him.

The ESPN story says that the Ovechkin family “was heavily involved” in the creation of the logo.

Pucks and pins with the logo are already available at the Capital One Arena Team Store.

The filing for The GR8 Chase was made by Great 8 LLC on September 17, 2021, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office filing included a preview of some merch items that might utilize the phrase or logo.

The filing for The GR8 Chase was made by Great 8 LLC on September 17, 2021, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office filing included a preview of some merch items that might utilize the phrase or logo, including apparel, accessories, sporting goods, and memorabilia.

Ovechkin’s business team could not be reached for comment to elaborate on The Gr8 Chase program news.