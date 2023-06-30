Hershey Bears re-sign Julian Napravnik and Michael Kim to AHL contracts

The 2023 Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears could see a lot of upheaval heading into the first day of free agency on Saturday as half of their roster needs new deals.

The team announced their first extensions on Friday since raising the Calder Cup last week. The Bears re-signed forward Julian Napravnik and defenseman Michael Kim to one-year AHL contracts — two less heralded players that could play bigger roles next season.

Welcome back Nappy and Kimmer! 🏆 We're re-signed forward Julian Napravnik and defenseman Michael Kim to AHL deals for the 2023-24 season. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 30, 2023

The 26-year-old Napravnik played in 18 games during his rookie campaign with Hershey and showed some offensive pop during his limited appearances in the lineup. The German born right wing had an impressive five-game point streak (4g, 2a) from March 15 through April 8, skating in the middle six of the lineup.

Julian Napravnik has ✨Main Character Energy✨ 🍎 Gersich

🍏 Rybinski pic.twitter.com/l9bcboT8cp — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 16, 2023

Napravnik scored his first AHL goal on November 20, 2022 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Julian Napravnik goes top shelf for his first AHL goal. @TheHersheyBears pic.twitter.com/p6FHp1ebcD — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 20, 2022

Napravnik first signed an amateur try out with the Bears late in the 2022 season after tying for third in NCAA scoring at Minnesota State.

Kim, 27, made his debut for the Bears on December 11, 2022 against the Cleveland Monsters and played in two games total, notching an assist in both games. He did his biggest damage with ECHL South Carolina, leading all Stingrays defensemen in points with 40 (9g, 31a) in 53 games.

Around the same time of Napravnik and Kim’s deals, the Capitals announced that they extended qualifying offers to the Bears’ Riley Sutter and Henrik Borgstrom (Borgstrom is headed to Sweden) and non-tendered Kody Clark and Gabriel Carlsson, making them unrestricted free agents. Carlsson, part of the team’s first pairing on defense, would be considered a veteran in the AHL next season, prompting the Capitals to move on.

Here’s the full press release from the Bears:

Photos: Katie Fri / Hershey Bears