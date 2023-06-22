Hershey Bears forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Shane Gersich reportedly set to sign with Swedish teams

Henrik Borgstrom and Shane Gersich won the Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears on Wednesday but both forwards reportedly don’t plan on sticking around to defend that title next season.

According to Expressen, Borgstrom, who assisted on the Game Seven, overtime winner that brought the Cup back to Chocolatetown is expected to sign a contract with the SHL’s HV71 while Gersich, who scored the goal that sent the Bears to the Cup Finals is expected to sign with another Swedish team, Västerås.

“Henrik Borgström who will reinforce HV71 was one of the players who won the title and he also assisted the goal that decided (the series),” Expressen’s Johan Svensson writes and translated via Google Translate. “But there are more who are now moving to Sweden. Expressen can reveal that Västerås is in agreement with the American Shane Gersich. He is an accomplished player, despite his relatively young age.”

Svensson adds that now that Hershey’s season is over the signings should soon be made official.

Borgstrom, a rare Finnish player in the Capitals organization, plans to leave for the SHL despite the fact that he is just a restricted free agent at the NHL level. RFAs are not eligible sign with another team in the NHL without the team that owns their rights getting a chance to match, but they can sign with a league in Europe.

With the Bears last season, Borgstrom put up 21 points (8g, 13a) in 55 games and added another six points (2g, 4a) in 14 playoff games with Hershey, filling in for an injured Michael Sgarbossa as center on the first line. He also got into one game with the Caps at the NHL level, becoming the first Finn to do so with Washington since Oskar Osala in March 2009.

The 25-year-old forward inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Caps last offseason that paid him league minimum at the NHL level and $400k in Hershey.

POV: you score the game-winning overtime goal and you're joining your teammates in the room The boys were BUZZING last night pic.twitter.com/iQMN1UwQYJ — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 12, 2023

Gersich, a black ace from the Washington Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup championship run, is moving on after the Caps declined to sign him to an NHL contract last offseason. He struck a one-year AHL deal to stick with the Bears for his fifth season in Hershey.

In 53 regular season games during the 2022-23 campaign, Gersich recorded 23 points (9g, 14a). He added that clutch Eastern Conference Finals goal in the postseason.

Gersich was a fifth-round draft pick of the Caps in the 2014 draft.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman / Hershey Bears