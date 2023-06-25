Carolina Hurricanes re-sign captain Jordan Staal to four-year contract worth $2.9 million per season

The Carolina Hurricanes announced that they re-signed their captain and pending unrestricted free agent, Jordan Staal to a four-year, $11.6 million extension on Sunday.

The contract that will keep Staal in Carolina through the 2026-27 NHL season also includes a full no-movement clause for the first three years and a full no-trade clause for the final year.

The Captain isn't going anywhere 😤 The #Canes have re-signed Jordan Staal to a 4-year contract. https://t.co/EKSENimU4V — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 25, 2023

The 34-year-old Staal is coming his third straight, 30-plus point season as he recorded 34 points (17g, 17a) for the Canes. He has also tallied at least 16 goals in each of those three seasons.

Staal won the Metropolitan Division with Carolina this past year and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time as a member of the team. The Canes were promptly swept out of the penultimate round by the Florida Panthers.

CapFriendly has provided a full look at Staal’s extension. One interesting quirk is that his salary in the final season of the deal is just $775k which is not far from the league minimum. Most of the weight in that final contract year will be carried by bonuses.

Jordan Staal #LetsGoCanes

$2.9M x 4 year extension Breakdown:

23-24: $3.45M (NMC)

24-25: $3.41M (NMC)

25-26: $2.65M (NMC)

26-27: $775k + $1.315M SB (NTC) *NMC becomes NTC on August 15, 2026 Staal is represented by Rick Curran of @ORR4HOCKEYhttps://t.co/3hKdQISaJ4 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 25, 2023

“Jordan embodies what it means be a Hurricane,” general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “His leadership has been an integral part of our success, and the impact he has made on our organization cannot be overstated. We could not be more excited to sign him for four more years.”

Staal was originally acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins by Carolina in June of 2012. He has been either captain, co-captain, or alternate captain in each of his 10 seasons in Carolina.