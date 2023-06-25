Capitals broadcasters Joe Beninati, Craig Laughlin, Alan May, and Alexa Landestoy all win Emmys

NBC Sports Washington (which is becoming Monumental Sports Network in the fall) took home some hardware at the 65th Capital Emmy Awards. Joe Beninati won two Emmys Saturday night for his outstanding work as the Capitals play-by-play announcer, including an individual award for Best Sports Play-by-Play.

With this year’s victory, Beninati has now won the Best Sports Play-by-Play award for 10 straight years and 17 times overall. He’s received around two dozen Emmys over his stellar career in DC and was the 2020 Board of Governors Award honoree.

Beninati wasn’t the only winner on the Capitals’ broadcast team. Color commentator Craig Laughlin, host Alexa Landestoy, and analyst Alan May all also received Capital Emmys for their work covering the Caps.

An unbelievable night at the 65th @CapitalEmmys! 🏆 Our team brought home the hardware for Sports Story Short Form Content (#Ovi800), Live Sports Program (@Capitals Pregame Live), Live Sporting Event/Game (@ovi8 breaks Gordie Howe’s record), Diversity/Equity Inclusion… pic.twitter.com/tEbRowwxAP — Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) June 25, 2023

Joe B and Locker earned the Emmy for Best Live Sporting Event/Game (Single Program) alongside executive producer Bill Bell, producer Ryan Billie, and graphics coordinator Adam Miller. The group was honored for their broadcast of the Capitals’ December 23, 2022 game against the Winnipeg Jets, where Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe for second in all-time NHL scoring.

“It was great to win the collective game coverage Emmy and share that with all of our crew,” Beninati said to RMNB’s Ian Oland.

The Emmy for Best Sport Program – Live went to the group behind Capitals Pregame Live for the second straight year. Those winners include Landestoy and May, as well as executive producer Tim McDonough, producer Tim McDermott, editor/producer Alexander Marquez, producer Shaun Salehi, video photographer Darryl Johnson, and video photographer Greg Abernathy.

We truly have the best Capitals team❤️ We all love what we do & love spending game days bringing coverage to you amazing #ALLCAPS fans!! Thrilled for our Pregame Live crew bringing home another @CapitalEmmys🏆 https://t.co/oRBrfcCYa3 — Alexa Landestoy (Shaw) (@alexalandestoy) June 25, 2023

In another Caps-related victory, Monumental Sports and Entertainment earned the award for Best Sports Story – Short Form Content. Editor Robert Clarke, editor Casey Martindale, executive producer Aimee Brillhart, producer Stephanie De Lancey were recognized for the feature #Ovi800, which goes behind the scenes on Alex Ovechkin’s 800th-goal game.

The Capitals’ broadcast team has been a bright spot in a rare rough year for the team, whether they’re covering a 5-1 blowout loss or Alex Ovechkin’s record-setting goals. Now, they’re getting even more recognition for that work. Congratulations to all the winners.

So proud of our #ALLCAPS broadcast crew. What a fun night, thanks to the best crew a guy could ask for all of their hard work and dedication pic.twitter.com/sS0PuL1QTQ — Ryan Billie (@arrdog1) June 25, 2023

Headline photo: @arrdog1/Twitter